How Exercise Can Relieve Chronic Pain

With Physical Therapist Jeanie Crawford
Posted at 10:33 AM, Jun 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-17 11:54:17-04

Many people suffer from chronic pain, whether it’s in your back or joints. Exercise can help relieve pain, specifically Swim Bike Run Therapy and Wellness. SBR is also known to improve strength and mobility, enhance sports performance, and assist in returning to sports. Physical Therapist Jeanie Crawford joins us today to explain how she can treat people successfully with SBR Therapy.

If you’re looking to treat body pain, check out SBRtherapy.com to book an appointment. You can also email jeanie@sbrtherapy.com if you have any questions!

