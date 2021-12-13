How Every Lady Can Pull Off The Red Lip

Today Merle Norman studio owner, Renee Hitt joins us to talk about the red lip. The holidays are the perfect time for red lips. Renee demonstrates the best way to create the look for you.

Warm skin tones are best in orangy reds, cool skin tones are best with pinky reds and olive skin tones look great in the classic or deeper reds.

The best way to pull off a red lip is to start by exfoliating your lips and follow with a lip conditioner. Prime lips by lining the outer edge with a clear lip pencil. Apply a thin layer of your favorite red then blot with a tissue and reapply. Follow with soft focus finishing powder with a sponge. Visit the Merle Norman Studio near you. They will help you find your perfect red.