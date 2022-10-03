How Environmental Chemicals Affect Reproductive & General Health

Health Consultant and Acupuncturist Jane Gleeson joins us to talk about environmental chemicals and how they affect reproductive and general health. She has spent decades working in a variety of healthcare settings. Her passion is empowering people to take charge of their health and well being through education. Jane Gleeson Health and Fertility Care's mission is to help people protect themselves from the onslaught of environmental chemicals, particularly the people trying to conceive and have a healthy baby.

For more information, please visit janegleeson.com