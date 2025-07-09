How EMSCULPT NEO Supports Functional Wellness Without Surgery!

Dr. Siddiqui from RemedyNow Aesthetics joins us on The Morning Blend to discuss how EMSCULPT NEO supports functional wellness by helping strengthen core muscles, improve posture, and reduce fat using advanced radiofrequency and HIFEM+ technology.

Dr. Siddiqui explains how this treatment enhances overall physical function, who it’s ideal for, and why it’s become a popular non-invasive option for those looking to feel stronger, move better, and support their long-term wellness goals—without downtime.

You can call (414) 897-0123, today for a free demo on Friday, July 11, just mention "Morning Blend."

For more information or to book your complimentary consultation, you can call or text the number above, book online at RemedyNow or visit its location in Oak Creek.

