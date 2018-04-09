How Eating Custard Can Help Local Farmers

10:26 AM, Apr 9, 2018
With the global population expected to increase to nearly 10 billion by 2050, the world needs to rise to the challenge of feeding 29% more people using the same amount of land and water we have today. And that’s not easy. Culver's is teaming with future agriculture leaders to make a difference. On Thursday May 3, you can give back, too, by participating in Culver’s fourth annual Scoops of Thanks Day. Guests can purchase a scoop of their favorite fresh frozen custard for one-dollar. Every scoop counts for that dollar donation goes back to impact local FFA organizations in the community as well as other agriculture education programs.

