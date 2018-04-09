How Eating Custard Can Help Local Farmers

With the global population expected to increase to nearly 10 billion by 2050, the world needs to rise to the challenge of feeding 29% more people using the same amount of land and water we have today. And that’s not easy. Culver's is teaming with future agriculture leaders to make a difference.

On Thursday May 3, you can give back, too, by participating in Culver’s fourth annual Scoops of Thanks Day. Guests can purchase a scoop of their favorite fresh frozen custard for one-dollar. Every scoop counts for that dollar donation goes back to impact local FFA organizations in the community as well as other agriculture education programs.