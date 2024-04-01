How Container Gardening Can Boost Color and Seasonal Interest

Nationally recognized Gardening Expert Melinda Myers joins the show to tell us how using container gardens can help boost the color and seasonal interest in any size landscape, garden, balcony, or deck. Keeping your budget in mind, Melinda will show us how to do this!

Today, April 1st, is the launch of Melinda’s “Beauty Outside Your Door” program, a collaboration with all Wisconsin Public Libraries. The program offers free gardening activities April – June and Melinda will present 3 free webinars, including:

April 10, 2024, 6:30 p.m. CT WEBINAR: Container Gardening Throughout the Year presented by gardening expert & author Melinda Myers

May 1, 2024, 6:30 p.m. CT WEBINAR: Ornamental Fruits and Vegetables presented by gardening expert & author Melinda Myers

June 5, 2024, 6:30 p.m. CT WEBINAR: Under-Appreciated Pollinators presented by gardening expert & author Melinda Myers

Register for these FREE webinars at www.MelindaMyers.com. For the “Beauty Outside Your Door” Library Program’s downloadable Gardening Activities and Videos and Webinars visit: https://www.melindamyers.com/articles/beauty-outside-your-door-2024-library-program For all of Melinda’s upcoming events, webinars, and gardening tips, visit www.MelindaMyers.com.