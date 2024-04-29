Watch Now
How Changes in Real Estate Commissions Can Affect You

Posted at 10:52 AM, Apr 29, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-29 11:52:47-04

HomeWire Realty takes the stress out of selling your home by providing a seamless experience from start to finish. Their team will put you in the best position to market your home and sell it for the highest possible price. Today, Missy Buttrum from HomeWire joins the show today to talk about the possible affects that changes in real estate commission can have on you.

For more information on buying, selling, or building homes, contact Missy at 262-227-7064 or at missy@hotwire.com. You can also visit their website at HomeWire.com.

