How Can You Motivate the Employee Who is Doing Just Enough?

As summer winds down and teams return to their regular work routine, managers might find that employees who are not under performing aren't reaching their full potential. If your employees are just meeting expectations but not bringing much initiative, Beth Ridley, CEO of Ridley Consulting Group shares practical ways that managers can encourage their employees to take more action in their work.

Ridley says that this type of behavior can be harder to address than a poor performance because the work is still getting done. She explains why just getting by can lead to a whole team operating at a lower level as workloads grow and expectation increase.

Through clear expectations and open communication, Ridley says that managers can expect to see gradual improvement.

For more information, visit Ridley Consultants for more resources on how to build a positive workplace culture.