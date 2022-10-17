How are Insurance Company Medicare Plans Trending for 2023's Annual Enrollment Period?

As an insurance agency, FHK Insurance represent all of the Medicare Advantage plans in the market, unlike an insurance company that just offers just their own plans. FHK compares all plans and recommends the plan that best meets their clients’ needs. You pay the same price as what the insurance company charges, but FHK does all the work. Nikki Johnson, senior advisor, joins us to talk about FHK's best practices.

For more information, go to FHK Insurance | The FHK Difference | We Speak Health InsuranceFHK Insurance