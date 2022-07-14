How are Businesses Coping with Supply Chain Issues?

Businesses everywhere have had a tough few years coping with the pandemic and subsequent supply chain issues. For businesses that depend on shipments overseas to complete their product or service offering, particularly manufacturers, it has raised a lot of questions for business owners.

Tom Meyer, senior vice president of Centrust Bank, joins us to talk about how manufacturing companies in general are thinking about their supply chain options to finance doing things differently. Centrust Bank is a national bank specializing in small business, serving customers in the Midwest with their commercial lending needs. For more information, please visit CentrustBank.com or Insider94.com or MBBI.org