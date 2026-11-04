How Animals Help Young People Build Confidence, Compassion, and Connection

In a world increasingly shaped by screens and technology, meaningful connections with animals can offer young people powerful life lessons that cannot be replicated online. In her book, Embracing Animals for a Better Tomorrow: How Animal Connections Teach Compassion, Build Confidence, and Help Us Thrive, author Lynn Connell Olenik shares inspiring real-life stories of how horses and dogs helped adolescents develop patience, empathy, kindness, and respect for life.

Drawing from decades of experience working with youth and animals, Olenik explores the impact of humane education and why it is more important than ever. Through the stories of remarkable animal teachers like Rudy, Ivy, Ranger, and Big Sur, she demonstrates how animals can help young people overcome challenges, build confidence, and thrive. The book also offers practical ideas for schools, organizations, and communities looking to create programs that foster compassionate connections between youth and animals.

Viewers can find the book through online retailers including Amazon and Barnes & Noble. Olenik will also be signing copies at the HAWS Bazaar on November 14 in Waukesha. Learn more at Lynn Connell Olenik.