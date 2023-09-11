Marc Booker from the University of Phoenix is revealing key findings from a survey today and talking about how the evolving AI technology could impact the workplace and higher education. According to a new survey commissioned by the Harris Poll on behalf of the University of Phoenix among more than 2,000 US adults, nearly 3 in 5 U.S. adults believe AI tools should be leveraged in office (59%) and classroom (57%) settings. He’ll also share ways that students, teachers and professionals can safely leverage AI tools effectively.
How AI is shaping higher education and the workplace
University of Phoenix
Posted at 10:56 AM, Sep 11, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-11 11:56:09-04
