How AI is shaping higher education and the workplace

Marc Booker from the University of Phoenix is revealing key findings from a survey today and talking about how the evolving AI technology could impact the workplace and higher education. According to a new survey commissioned by the Harris Poll on behalf of the University of Phoenix among more than 2,000 US adults, nearly 3 in 5 U.S. adults believe AI tools should be leveraged in office (59%) and classroom (57%) settings. He’ll also share ways that students, teachers and professionals can safely leverage AI tools effectively.

