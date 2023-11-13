How about Supporting Small Businesses this Holiday Season?

Do you really want to help the Milwaukee economy? Then make a commitment to shop small this holiday season. Tim Vertz, President of Vertz Marketing is back to tell us why supporting business this holiday season is so important. Small business retailers need your help more than ever and our communities have wonderful businesses you can support.

For every $100 you spend at a locally owned small business, $68 stays in the local community and is redistributed in employee wages, local services, local supplies, charities and more. When you shop on Amazon, that money leaves Wisconsin altogether. It’s patriotic to shop small! American Express runs the Small Business holiday campaign and they have a lot of great FREE resources to help you organize, plan and run your Small Business holiday promotions. It’s not too late to take advantage of this FREE program – just go to shopsmall.com and you can sign up for a FREE marketing kit and download graphics, posters, cards and more.

With Thanksgiving coming up, many people are getting their holiday shopping done early. The 14th annual Small Business Saturday event is coming on Saturday, November 25th. Small businesses need our support, especially this time of the year so they can end their year right and continue to serve our communities.

