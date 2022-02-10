How A Young Woman Used Writing To Get Through A Scary Time

Author, Laila Sabreen was only a junior in high school when she began to write her first book, You Truly Assumed. Having grown up right outside of DC, Laila began to write You Truly Assumed as an outlet to process the results of the 2016 elections as a young Black Muslim woman.

You Truly Assumed tells the story of Sabriya who had her whole summer planned out in color-coded glory, but those plans go out the window after a terrorist attack near her home. When the terrorist is assumed to be Muslim and Islamophobia grows, Sabriya turns to her online journal for comfort. Soon two more teens, Zakat and Farah, join Bri to run You Truly Assumed and the three quickly form a strong friendship.

Laila has an upcoming virtual event with Politics & Prose, in conversation with Karuna Riazi Tuesday, February 15, 2022 - 7:00pm. Use this link to register!

You can find Laila's book on sale now at Little Shop of Stories, Politics & Prose, Bookshop.org, and wherever books are sold!