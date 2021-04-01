Menu

How a Unique Sport Champion is Creating Autism Awareness

"Stacked Against All Odds" by Jesse Horn
Posted at 11:18 AM, Apr 01, 2021
Jesse Horn came into the world a perfectly sweet baby boy, but when he was two years old, things started to change. He wouldn't make eye contact, he wouldn't speak, and his temperament became unpredictable. After seeking a diagnosis, the family's fears were confirmed: Jesse had autism. After two years of Applied Behavioral Analysis Therapy, life started changing once again. At the age of nine, a chance encounter with a unique sport would help Jesse discover a passion that would skyrocket his personal growth and allow him to embrace a newfound sense of self-confidence. Joining us to discuss his story, his passion for Sport Stacking, and his new book is Jesse Horn himself!

Jesse's book, "Stacked Against the Odds: Life with Autism and How a Unique Sport Changed My Life", is available online wherever books are sold. For more information on Jesse and his book, visit JesseLHorn.com.

