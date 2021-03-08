Menu

How a Simple Sinus Procedure Could Change Your Life

With ADVENT
Posted at 11:12 AM, Mar 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-08 12:12:50-05

When Mike was in college, he struggled with sinus infections and constant congestion. After numerous failed attempts with over-the-counter treatments, Mike settled with the idea of living with sinus issues forever. Today, he joins us to share his story and how ADVENT changed his life with a simple in-office procedure. Dr. Madan Kandula explains what kind of treatments ADVENT offers and why you’ll be able to say goodbye to nasal sprays, medication, and nose strips for good.

ADVENT is now offering in-clinic or virtual appointments for new patients and recently just opened an eighth location in Appleton, WI. To schedule a free virtual consultation or find a location near you, visit AdventKnows.com.

