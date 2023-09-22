How a Dog's Scent can Save the Environment!

Laura Holder, Executive Director of Conservation Dogs Collective teaches us about conservation dogs and how they can improve the planet's health by using their scent! Finder dogs alongside their owners protect endangered species, combat invasive species, locate elusive species and build community throughout field work and events. Laura also has some at home activities to enrich your own dog's scent! “Make a Snifference” and make a donation to support planet-saving work. You can also sign-up for the Nosey Newsletter and get free enrichment ideas for your dog. For more information visit https://www.conservationdogscollective.org/!