Jessica Lautz from the National Association of REALTORS joins us today to give us an update about the housing market during Spring home-buying season. Jessica is here to fill us in on the trends agents are seeing this spring, what to expect in the second half of 2023 and the positive gains that come with buying a home. For more information, visit online at National Association of REALTORS.
Housing Market Update: Spring Home-Buying
National Association of REALTORS
Posted at 10:42 AM, May 08, 2023
