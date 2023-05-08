Watch Now
Housing Market Update: Spring Home-Buying

National Association of REALTORS
Jessica Lautz from the National Association of REALTORS joins us today to give us an update about the housing market during Spring home-buying season. Jessica is here to fill us in on the trends agents are seeing this spring, what to expect in the second half of 2023 and the positive gains that come with buying a home. For more information, visit online at National Association of REALTORS.
Posted at 10:42 AM, May 08, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-08 11:42:57-04

