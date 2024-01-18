Author Lindsay Hunter joins us to discuss her newest novel "Hot Springs Drive."

Jackie’s best friend is dead, and everyone knows who killed her. A dark, heart-pounding exploration of one woman’s deepest desires and how the consequences of betrayal can ripple outward beyond the initial strike point, Hunter’s latest and fiercest novel deftly peels back the fragile veneer of two suburban families and the secrets roiling between them.

Meet Lindsay tonight at Boswell Books on N. Downer in Milwaukee at 630 pm.

