Hot Jewelry Trends

with Signet Jewelers
Posted at 10:14 AM, Dec 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-14 11:14:28-05

Jewelry will be at the top of many holiday shopping lists. Today Lifestyle Journalist Anna De Souza joins us to discuss all the options including diamonds! She will share trends for men and women.
The best place to go is to visit online or your local store by Kay, Zales, Jared and Banter by Piercing Pagoda.

