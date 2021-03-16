Host Your Wedding In A Historical Venue

Milwaukee is home to an architectural replica of India's Taj Mahal. The Tripoli Shrine Center is on the national register of historic places and is available for weddings and more.
Today Amy Harycki gives us a tour of this iconic place. To find out more about renting this venue give them a call 414- 933- 4700 or go on line to tripolishrinecenter.com.
Posted at 10:29 AM, Mar 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-16 11:29:25-04
