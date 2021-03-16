Menu

Watch
ShowsThe Morning Blend

Actions

Host Your Wedding In A Historical Venue

Tripoli Shrine Center
Posted at 10:29 AM, Mar 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-16 11:29:25-04

Milwaukee is home to an architectural replica of India's Taj Mahal. The Tripoli Shrine Center is on the national register of historic places and is available for weddings and more.
Today Amy Harycki gives us a tour of this iconic place. To find out more about renting this venue give them a call 414- 933- 4700 or go on line to tripolishrinecenter.com.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

The Morning Blend Gives Back

12:11 PM, Oct 15, 2018

The Morning Blend

What's For Dinner?

3:33 PM, Jan 03, 2019

Jones Dairy Farm Recipes

12:10 PM, Oct 15, 2018

Sendiks

There's More in Store at Sendik's

5:24 PM, Nov 19, 2019