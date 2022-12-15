Host Your Space on Airbnb This Holiday Season

Sophia Jiang and Tyler Martin are Airbnb Super hosts based in San Francisco. They are natural hosts, who enjoy hosting dinner parties and get together. They even hosted their wedding reception in their own backyard! They started their journey as Airbnb Hosts when they grew out of their 650 sq ft condo during the height of the pandemic. During their hunt for a new home, they fell in love with a historic house that was above their price point. They decided to supplement their mortgage by Airbnb-ing part of the home and turned it into their side hustle. Hosting has helped them pay off debts, save for their wedding, and they enjoy the added bonus of meeting amazing people from all over the world! Find out what it's like being a host for Airbnb.