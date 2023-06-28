Host Events at The Trade

The Trade has a variety of unique and expansive meeting spaces that can accommodate a vast array of elevated event experiences. Sales and Catering Manager, Kelsey Herrera joins us to explore how these spaces can be transformed into various configurations to create an event experience that is custom tailored to your group. The Trade offers plenty of space, with its Founders Ballroom having the ability to accommodate 300 guests and smaller spaces accommodating 10-70 guests, with their own unique features. They also have great catering menus to create memorable experiences, as their Chef, Andrew Muraski thrives on thinking outside of the box to make the menu fun and delicious.

Additionally, each of the names that were chosen for their meeting spaces were curated to specifically honor the history of Milwaukee. The have the Juneau Boardroom, Walker Room and Solomon’s Lounge and Terrace that all give a nod to the city’s historical figures. Interested in hosting an event at The Trade? Visit thetradehotel.com.