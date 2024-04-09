Horsin' Around With HAWS

Have you heard about the HAWS Schallock Center for Animals in Delafield? This amazing facility has grown to now offer a variety of programs, year-round. HAWS’ Equine and Animal Care Specialist Makayla Theama shares information on the facility, the programs and how everyone can become a part of the fun!

Makayla introduces us to Candy Corn. This mini-pony is used for various programs and camps at the Shallock Center.

Join the Schallock Center for these unique spring programs!

· Skittles Story Time: April 27th & May 25th from 1-3:45pm

· Meet Candy & Makayla at HAWSfest on May 4th

· Hooves & Flights: May 31st from 5-7pm

Get involved: hawspets.org/schallockcenter

