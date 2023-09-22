Hormone Changes and What You Can Do About It!

Hormone changes are inevitable as we age, as well as with certain medical conditions. Often, women don't know where to turn to get answers. Dr. Joi Davis from the Wisconsin Vein Center & MediSpa is here to discuss an industry leading functional hormone test, known as DUTCH. Understanding hormone levels and their metabolism can help guide treatment options (supplements/HRT) and lifestyle interventions (self care - sleep/nutrition/stress mgmt/boundaries/exercise). Symptoms of female hormone imbalance can begin during your mid 30s or sooner with certain medical conditions. For more information, call (262) 746-9088.

DUTCH which stands for - Dried Urine Test for Comprehensive Hormones. The test includes over 30 tests related to hormone changes:

- sex hormones and metabolites

- adrenal hormones and metabolites

- organic acids

- melatonin

Advantages of DUTCH

- easy to collect in 24 hours at home

- validated results compared to serum or saliva

- effective for monitoring hormone replacement levels and safety

- organic acid tests -- helps to identify root cause of chronic health problems

- estrogen metabolites can identify risk factors for breast/uterine cancer

- adrenal hormone testing (cortisol) provides a mini 'stress test' to help guide lifestyle choices

For women who aren't interested in or are unable to use Estrogen, FemiLift (vaginal laser) for vaginal/bladder health is also an available option that improves vaginal tissue blood flow, lubrication and tissue strength.

Location: 1231 George Towne Dr Ste G, Pewaukee, WI 53072

