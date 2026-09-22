Hope Starts with a Conversation

September is National Suicide Prevention Month, a time to raise awareness and encourage open conversations about mental health. Behavioral Health Clinic provides therapy, counseling, assessments, and medication management for individuals of all ages. During this special segment, Licensed Professional Counselor in Training Vee Tillotson will share how to recognize warning signs of suicidal thoughts, how those signs may appear differently in children, and ways to offer meaningful support. Viewers will also learn why talking openly about suicide does not increase risk and can be a vital step toward getting help. If you or someone you know is struggling, free, confidential support is available 24/7 through the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline.

