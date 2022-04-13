Hope Shining Blue is Back

April is Sexual Assault Awareness Month. Advocate Aurora Health is supporting the healing journey of survivors by sharing their stories and raising critical funds for Aurora Healing and Advocacy Services.

Hope Shining Blue is a celebratory event honoring survivors of sexual and domestic violence and raising critical funds to support survivors in times of crisis. The event highlight is an inspiring fashion show featuring sexual assault survivors in a once-in-a-lifetime runway presentation.

Since it began in 2014, Hope Shining Blue has become one of Milwaukee’s most vibrant fundraisers. After canceling in-person events in 2020 and 2021, we are thrilled to come together again with precautions in place for the health and safety of all those involved.

Held on Denim Day, which brings international attention to the impact of sexual violence, Hope Shining Blue will return to Eagle’s Ballroom in Milwaukee on Wednesday, April 27, 2022.

Sharain Horn from Aurora Health and Kat Klawes, 2022 Hope Shining Blue Thrive Award Honoree joins us to talk about this extraordinary event and how it helps raise awareness about sexual assault while also celebrating survivors.

Held on Denim Day, which brings international attention to the impact of sexual violence, Hope Shining Blue will return to Eagle’s Ballroom in Milwaukee on Wednesday, April 27, 2022.

For tickets to Hope Shine Blue click here.

If you or someone you know needs help: Please call the Aurora Healing Center Hotline at 414-219-5555 or text 414-219-1551. Team members are available 24/7 to help!

