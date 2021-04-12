April is Sexual Assault Awareness Month. Aurora Health Care Foundation is supporting the healing journey of survivors by sharing their stories and raising critical funds for Aurora Healing & Advocacy Services.

As so many of us stay home to keep our communities safe, we know that for victims of sexual and domestic violence it is not always safer at home. More than ever it is important for survivors to know that Aurora Healing & Advocacy Services is here for them 24 hours a day. Aurora Healing & Advocacy Services provides services from the point of crisis through lifelong recovery. Services are provided at no cost and are only possible because of the generosity of donors like you.

Hope Shining Blue has traditionally been a runway event, a celebration of survivors. Survivor “models” are chosen, professional stylists dress them, do their hair and make up and their resiliency and beauty are cheered on the runway. Of course, this year because of COVID restrictions, that in-person gathering still isn’t possible. So, we are celebrating their survivorship in other way during the entire month of April.

