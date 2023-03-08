Hoop Earrings Symbolizing Love, Resistance and Freedom

Nicole Acosta from the Milwaukee Chamber Theatre (MCT) joins us today to tell us about HOOPS, the latest production from MCT. Hoop earrings are powerful symbols telling stories of home, love, resistance, protection and freedom across a multitude of cultures and communities. The stories are based on intimate interviews that bring life to the portrait subjects of Nicole's internationally acclaimed HOOPS Project. MCT is offering an opening weekend discount code, use HOOPS25 for 25% OFF tickets. Monday, March 13 is pay what you choose night at 7:30 p.m. and Friday, March 24, is Artist Appreciation Night where all tickets are just $15. For more information on HOOPS and show days and times, visit online at Milwaukee Chamber Theatre.