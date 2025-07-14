Honoring Your Mental Health Through Healing and Balance

Author Fredricka Wynn joins us on The Morning Blend to share her book "Balance with Purpose," and how finding life balance can improve your mental health.

Despite many obstacles in life, from work and personal relationships, Balance with Purpose provides insights into moving through these challenges, overcoming them, and offering reflection and clarity. Fredricka offers several actionable suggestions to find internal common ground within lifes hardships.

Fredricka Wynn is hosting an event this August, regarding her book. You can find more information and her books at Fredricka Wynn or at Barnes & Noble