Honoring Veterans this Memorial Day Weekend

At the Field of Flags Event on May 29
Posted at 10:19 AM, May 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-28 11:19:21-04

Memorial Day is a meaningful holiday for many, and it’s a time to say “thank you” to all of those who have served in the U.S. Armed Services. The War Memorial Center is holding a Field of Flags event to honor those that made the ultimate sacrifice for our country. 7,056 waving flags will line Veteran's Park, commemorating the 20th anniversary of the attacks on 9/11. Joining us today to discuss the impactful event is Silver Star Vietnam Veteran George Banda, his wife Lorraine O’Malley, and Senior Events Manager at the War Memorial Center Bailey Bond.

Field of Flags will be held on May 29, 2021. The garden of flags in Veteran’s Park will stay up until June 1. You can sign up to volunteer at WarMemorialCenter.org/events.

