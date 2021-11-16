Watch
Honor Your Beloved Pet

with Hope's Lights
Posted at 11:11 AM, Nov 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-16 12:11:31-05

Pets bring joy to many people's lives. Show appreciation for your pet or favorite animal and kick of the season of giving with a gift to Hope's Lights! In December, the Wisconsin Humane Society will be lit with thousands of holiday lights in honor of beloved animals. You can purchase a light in honor of a pet, a wild animal, or you can donate in memory of a loved one. Allie Christman joins us to explain how a gift to Hope’s Lights will make a real difference in the life of an animal.

For more information or to donate to the Wisconsin Humane Society, visit www.wihumane.org

