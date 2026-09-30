Homebuying Today: What Buyers Need to Know About the Mortgage Market

Whether you're purchasing your first home, investing in real estate, or dreaming of a second home in Florida, understanding your financing options is an important first step. Dawn Chavez of Movement Mortgage joins us to break down a variety of loan programs, including FHA, VA, conventional, investor, and new construction financing. She’ll also discuss who may qualify for first-time homebuyer programs, the benefits available to eligible veterans through VA loans, and her perspective on today’s housing market. With experience helping borrowers across multiple states, Dawn offers insights to help buyers make informed decisions and move forward with confidence. Learn more by visiting Movement Mortgage.