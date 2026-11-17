The holidays bring families together, sometimes after months apart. That extra time can reveal changes in an aging loved one’s mobility, memory, home upkeep or ability to manage daily routines.

Mike Pochowski of the Wisconsin Assisted Living Association and Kim Irwin of Capri Communities share how families can approach these observations with compassion and begin discussing senior living before a crisis occurs.

They’ll also introduce Where You Live Matters, a free resource where families can explore Wisconsin Active Adult, Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care communities, along with information about costs, caregiving and senior living options.

Explore Wisconsin communities and resources at Where You Live Matters and learn more at WALA.