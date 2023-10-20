Watch Now
Home DIY Decor Projects You Should Try!

Jenni Yolo from I SPY DIY
Jenni Yolo, known for her TV show, "Makeup by Monday" joins us to talk about season 2 and walks us through some simple DIY decor projects! Jenni will be showing us how to create a beautiful mid-century modern mushroom lamp, a hand painted tile tray and a faux marble side table! These projects are perfect for anyone who wants to add a touch of creativity to their home! The show airs Saturday at 1p/12p c on Magnolia Network on TV! You can also stream Jenni's show on Max and Discovery Plus.
Posted at 11:43 AM, Oct 20, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-20 12:43:32-04

