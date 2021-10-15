Home Construction and Home Remodeling Options

Scott Riemer the owner of Utopian Villas will be at the NARI Milwaukee- Home & Remodeling Show this weekend. Utopian Villas, specializes in designing and building hand-crafted, luxury tiny homes they call Utopian Villas. The unique tiny houses go above and beyond the other manufactured park model homes on the market, and only in a Utopian Villa tiny house will you find this level of customization and quality. Scott says "We understand the importance of providing one-of-a-kind villas for each and every customer we work with."

For those who have indoor and outdoor remodeling or home improvement plans in mind, the NARI Home & Remodeling Show is the place to find qualified, trusted, local professionals who can do the job right. This year’s show runs Oct. 15-17 at the Exposition Center at State Fair Park, 8200 W. Greenfield Ave., West Allis. More than 70 NARI Milwaukee members will be exhibiting and on hand to answer questions, make recommendations and provide guidance, solutions and creative suggestions. In fact, now is the time for homeowners to line up contractors for their 2022 home improvement and remodeling projects.

Oct. 15-17

NARI Home & Remodeling Show

Exposition Center, State Fair Park

8200 W. Greenfield Ave., West Allis

narimilwaukeehomeshow.com

Hours

Fri., Oct. 15, 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Sat., Oct. 16, 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Sun., Oct. 17, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

