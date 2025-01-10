Holy Pepperoni -- Palermo's Pizza

We're starting off the New Year right with Palermo's Pizza! Palermo's makes over 150 million pizzas per year and is a family owned company based in Milwaukee. Today we are trying their Screamin' Sicilian Holy Pepperoni pizza.

We are looking forward to tasting and sharing these great pizzas with you all year long. You'll learn about new product launches, meal ideas, where to find savings, when to stock up and more!

Find Screamin’ Sicilan in your local grocery store freezer section and taste what all the Screamin’ is about!

https://screaminsicilian.com/