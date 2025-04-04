Holistic PT & Wellness for Women

Breathe In Motion Physical Therapy and Wellness is different from typical physical therapy practices and traditional health care, they treat the entire body to find the root cause of their clients’ aches and pains. Breathe In Motion take a more holistic treatment approach by using exercise, Pilates, cupping, dry needling, and hands on care to get rid of pain and produce greater resilience for longevity and the highest quality of life possible. Their clientele consists of youth athletes like dancers and gymnasts, pregnant and postpartum moms, and the active aging female.

For more information call the Mequon Clinic: (262) 404-6231 or Brookfield Clinic: (262) 384- 6055 or visit: Breathe In Motion !

