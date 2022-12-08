Watch Now
Holidays at Sprecher

December is a festive time at Sprecher Brewery, featuring the popular annual tradition Soda with Santa on Sunday, Dec. 11, regular brewery tours and this year a New Maker’s Market on Friday, Dec. 9 The Soda with Santa event gives families the opportunity to take photos and create custom labels with the pictures on root beer bottles and the Makers Market is tomorrow and hosts local vendors, perfect for holiday shopping! Sharad Chadha tells us all about it. Tours can be reserved at SprecherBrewery.com/Tours
