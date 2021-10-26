Holiday Trends

43% of consumers expect to make the majority of their holiday purchases in a physical store – a 9% increase compared to last year. Journalist Anna De Souza is a digital and broadcast journalist, producer, and editor covering beauty, style, technology and lifestyle. She says don't procrastinate this year. Remember that there are only four weeks between Thanksgiving and Christmas, as opposed to the typical five weeks. Anna will share the top picks for gifting this year and shopping technology to make our lives easier. For more ideas go to Sam's Club.