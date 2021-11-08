Watch
Holiday Travel Tips

Posted at 11:16 AM, Nov 08, 2021
It's that time of year again. The holiday travel season. Are you planning on flying to be with family and loved ones or trying to squeeze in a vacation after a long year? If so, you're probably wondering how to travel safe and get the best deals. Everyone knows planning a trip can be complicated even under the best of circumstances so now is the time to turn to an expert for trends, insights, tips, and ways to save. Laura Lindsay, Global trends and destination expert joins us to share the most popular travel destinations for people in your area as well as surprising tips and hacks to get the best deals.

