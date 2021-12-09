Watch
ShowsThe Morning Blend

Actions

Holiday Travel Preparedness

Mclario, Helm, Bertling and Spiegel
Posted at 10:34 AM, Dec 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-09 11:34:32-05

Accidents spike during the holidays because of how much time we spend in the car due to holiday travel, so it's important to be prepared. Attorney, Mike Bertling with Mclario, Helm, Bertling and Spiegel gives his advice on how to avoid a crash and mistakes to avoid if you happen to be in one.

If you are traveling, you’ll be sure to want to download the 5 Mistakes to avoid after a crash guide you can keep with your insurance card or glove compartment on www.mclario.com

Schedule a free virtual or in person consultation at www.mclario.com. Get to know them so you have a trusted partner in advance of your need. You know who to turn to.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

The Morning Blend Gives Back

12:11 PM, Oct 15, 2018

The Morning Blend

What's For Dinner?

3:33 PM, Jan 03, 2019

Jones Dairy Farm Recipes

12:10 PM, Oct 15, 2018

Sendiks

There's More in Store at Sendik's

5:24 PM, Nov 19, 2019