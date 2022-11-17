Holiday Travel

Krissy Kaminski-Sigmund with Chula Vista Resort joins us to tell us what Chula Vista Resort doing to get ready for Holidays at the Resort! There's lots of fun things to do with friends and the family. The kids will also love it. They have winter activities including cross country skiing and sledding on site, spa day, waterparks, etc. For the holidays they'll be having a Chula Vista Thanksgiving buffet, Christmas and New Year's Eve celebrations. They're also offering holiday bonus cards for gift cards and black Friday.

Winter Sweepstakes, Chula Vista is giving away 10 all in getaways for the holidays – sign up at their website to enter to win and get their Black Friday deals.

Sweepstakes: https://chulavistaresort.com/deals-packages/seasonal/holiday-sweepstakes/?__trackcampaign=t3ek8ctd&utm_source=Holiday+All+In+Sweepstakes&utm_medium=Email&utm_content=Holiday+All+In+Sweepstakes&utm_campaign=Chula+Vista+Email&fbclid=IwAR3fq4dE4AEZ7sk52-1b50el7moINiyr6TxlHZIg14xV3cAjFojJgGTYOIc