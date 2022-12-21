Watch Now
Holiday Safety Tips for Your Pets

Wisconsin Humane Society's Pet Project with Fleet Farm
There are a lot of new and exciting things in the home like ornaments, tinsel, lights and a whole tree that can steal the attention of your curious pet. Make sure you monitor your pet around decorations and try to keep those tempting items out of reach. They can be dangerous if ingested or could cause cuts and scrapes to noses and paws. Allie Christman from the Wisconsin Humane Society joins us to talk about pet safety for the holidays. To learn more, please visit www.wihumane.org
Posted at 11:06 AM, Dec 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-21 12:06:35-05

Pet Project is sponsored by Fleet Farm. Get the Guaranteed Lowest Prices on dog and cat food at Fleet Farm!
www.fleetfarm.com/category/pets-wild-bird/_/N-2832316490

