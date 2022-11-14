Watch Now
ShowsThe Morning Blend

Actions

Holiday Must-Haves with Good Housekeeping

Essential Holiday Scoop
Good Housekeeping senior home editor Monique Valeris joins us with the essential holiday scoop, from gift giving to entertaining and everything else you need for a smashing holiday season. Monique oversees the brand's home decorating coverage across print and digital. For more information, please visit www.goodhousekeeping.com
Posted at 11:35 AM, Nov 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-14 12:35:29-05

Good Housekeeping senior home editor Monique Valeris joins us with the essential holiday scoop, from gift giving to entertaining and everything else you need for a smashing holiday season. Monique oversees the brand's home decorating coverage across print and digital. For more information, please visit www.goodhousekeeping.com

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Jones Dairy Farm Recipes