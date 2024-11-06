Holiday Meals Ready to Order

Today we have Chef Mitchell Boville in our studio to show us The Machine Shed's holiday carryout menu! He brought roasted turkey and Ham for the proteins, mashed potatoes, sweet potato casserole, line sage dressing, green bean casserole, corn casserole, corn green beans for the side dishes, also what every order includes which is cranberry sauce and dinner rolls and for dessert I will be showing an apple pie and a chocolate cream pie... Yum... Through December 31st the Machine Shed is doing a gift card bounce-back promotion. For every 100$ spent on gift cards, guest will receive a $20 bounce-back card that can be redeemed at any Heart of America property from January 1st until February 10th. For more information on holiday orders, visit Machine Shed - Pewaukee, Wisconsin | Award Winning Food

