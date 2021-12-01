Watch
ShowsThe Morning Blend

Actions

Holiday Hosting Tips

with Mia Syn
Posted at 10:25 AM, Dec 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-01 11:25:19-05

Last year, Americans were urged to shelter in place and stay home for the holiday season. This year, AAA predicted jam-packed roadways and airports, with more than 53-million people traveling for Thanksgiving. As restrictions continue to lift, many feel comfortable catching up in person with extended family and are looking forward to celebrating with long lost traditions. For those tackling the turkey and setting the scene for family and friends, now’s the time to plan the menu, including main dishes, drinks, deserts, and overall presentation. Dietitian and Nutritionist, Mia Syn, MS RDN, shares her top hosting tips for the holidays.

For all these ideas and more go to NutritionByMia.com

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

The Morning Blend Gives Back

12:11 PM, Oct 15, 2018

The Morning Blend

What's For Dinner?

3:33 PM, Jan 03, 2019

Jones Dairy Farm Recipes

12:10 PM, Oct 15, 2018

Sendiks

There's More in Store at Sendik's

5:24 PM, Nov 19, 2019