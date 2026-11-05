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Holiday Hosting Made Easy: Celebrate in Style Without Overspending

Walmart
Holiday Hosting Made Easy: Celebrate in Style Without Overspending
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The holidays are all about bringing people together, but entertaining doesn’t have to be expensive or stressful. Consumer lifestyle expert Kathy Buccio is sharing practical ideas from Walmart to help families celebrate while keeping budgets in check.

From planning an affordable Thanksgiving meal to choosing easy appetizers and time-saving entertaining solutions, Kathy has simple strategies for hosting with less stress. She’ll also highlight holiday tabletop trends, serving essentials and budget-friendly gifts perfect for hosts, teachers and friends.

Whether you’re planning a big family gathering or a cozy celebration, a little preparation can help you spend less time worrying and more time enjoying the season.

Find more holiday entertaining, décor, food and gift ideas at Walmart.

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