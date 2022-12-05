Holiday Helpers Toy Drive

Executive director of Courage MKE, Brad Schlaikowski, joins us to share the importance of giving back. For the past three years, their residents have delivered 300 flyers door to door to their neighbors asking for three wishes from each child in the home. The family drops the flyer off and Courage MKE shares the list for the community to sign up to support. Last year, this community helped 39 families with 700 wishes granted. For more information, please visit www.couragemke.org