Holiday Help Arrives Early with Jackson Hewitt’s Tax Pro Elves

It’s November “TwELFth,” and Jackson Hewitt is bringing a little holiday magic to tax season. Jack on a Stack and Tax Advance Annie are highlighting the Early Tax Refund Advance, designed to give eligible taxpayers access to funds ahead of tax season.

Applicants don’t need to wait for a W-2 to get started. A recent paystub and government-issued photo ID can be used to apply, with approved applicants potentially qualifying for up to $1,500.

The Early Tax Refund Advance begins December 10. A finance charge and eligibility requirements apply.

Book an appointment at JacksonHewitt.com and review loan terms at Jackson Hewitt Loans.